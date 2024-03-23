Oasys Price Hits $0.0962 on Top Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Oasys has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $200.03 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09234383 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,700,745.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

