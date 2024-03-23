ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $974,637.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

