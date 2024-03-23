Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 1.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.98 and last traded at C$10.92. Approximately 89,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 138,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.77.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$822.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3296296 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

