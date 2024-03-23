Oculis’ (OCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. Oculis has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oculis during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oculis during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oculis during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Oculis during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

