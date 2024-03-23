OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

