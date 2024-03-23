OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $8.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

OPAL stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.51. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

