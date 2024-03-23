Oppenheimer Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 243,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

