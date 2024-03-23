Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.06

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.06 and last traded at $165.98, with a volume of 196556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

