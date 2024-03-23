Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $89.60 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.