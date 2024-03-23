Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.14

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $9.13 million and $7,492.67 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.52 or 0.00708122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00132780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00210613 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00125956 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,212,177 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

