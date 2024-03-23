Oxen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,430.31 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $7,430.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,528.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.97 or 0.00718843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00132436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00210236 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00136181 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,213,741 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

