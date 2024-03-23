Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OXB opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £196.72 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 474.50 ($6.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.39.
About Oxford Biomedica
