PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Up 1.7%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.56 and last traded at $123.53. 479,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,339,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after acquiring an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

