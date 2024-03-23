Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,432 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

