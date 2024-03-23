Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $286.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

