Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.75 and last traded at $69.22. Approximately 74,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 701,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

