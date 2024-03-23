Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $4.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGREGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,172,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 223,046 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Analyst Recommendations for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

