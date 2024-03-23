ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Trading Up 3.7%

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 111,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 921,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

ParaZero Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.