Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.94. The stock has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

