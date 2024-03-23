Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Pathward Financial accounts for about 3.3% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Pathward Financial worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 981.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

