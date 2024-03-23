Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,098,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $720.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.77. The stock has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

