Pax Dollar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.65 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $174.39 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 174,421,975 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

