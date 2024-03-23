Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 831,226 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

