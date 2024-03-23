Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Up 1.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 69,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 83,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSHG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

