PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Raised to $28.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PetIQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after buying an additional 229,259 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PetIQ by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

