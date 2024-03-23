PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Raised to $28.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PetIQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ PETQ opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PetIQ
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
