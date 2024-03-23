Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

