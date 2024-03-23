PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.09

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 84753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $142,304,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 865,016 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,461,000.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.