Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.65

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 529.20 ($6.74) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 495.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -645.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 415 ($5.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 617 ($7.85).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

