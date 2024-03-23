Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director Purchases C$13,960.00 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,960.00.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of CVE PEA opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Pieridae Energy Limited has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile
