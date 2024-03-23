Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director Purchases C$13,960.00 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,960.00.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of CVE PEA opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Pieridae Energy Limited has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

