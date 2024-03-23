Piper Sandler Boosts Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CAL opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

