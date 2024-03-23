Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.77. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers visual processors integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

