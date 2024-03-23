PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.92. 245,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,016. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

