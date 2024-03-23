Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $283.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

