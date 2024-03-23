Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Plexus accounts for approximately 3.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Plexus worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,643,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 768,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,516,000 after buying an additional 172,638 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,180,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,513. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,075. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

