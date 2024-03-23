POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 18.9%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.76. 98,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 67,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Articles

