POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.39

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 112295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

