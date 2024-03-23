Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Shawn Tabak Sells 25,678 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $102,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 1,182.09% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,772,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 7,804.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,337 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,716 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

