Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 29,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 4,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Power Assets Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Power Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.