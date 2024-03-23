Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $657,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

