Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $913,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.29 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

