Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.