Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.56. 374,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,222. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.95 and a 52-week high of $351.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

