Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

