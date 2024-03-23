Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,524. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

