Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 3,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.73%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

