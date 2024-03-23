Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Shares Down 3.6%

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25. Approximately 4,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Prio Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.40.

About Prio

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

