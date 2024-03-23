Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 2.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crocs worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 610.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,643,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.