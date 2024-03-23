Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 361 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its position in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

TGT traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.63. 2,443,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.