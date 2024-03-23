Profit Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,691 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 745,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

