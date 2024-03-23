Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 135,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

